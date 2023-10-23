BJP fields 3 of its 4 LS MPs in Telangana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 22

The BJP on Sunday released the first list of 52 candidates for the November 30 Telangana elections, fielding three of its four Lok Sabha MPs.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP, will contest from Karimnagar Assembly seat; Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind from Koratla; and Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao from Boath (ST) constituency.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender has been fielded against BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao from Gajwel constituency. Eatala Rajender, former Telangana Health Minister in the TRS government who crossed over to the BJP in June this year, will contest from Huzurabad, which he currently represents.

In a major development today, the BJP revoked the suspension of MLA T Raja Singh and fielded him from Goshamahal. In August last, Raja Singh was suspended from the party over controversial remarks against “Islam and Prophet Mohammed”, in a video which was pulled down from social media platforms.

“The BJP leadership revoked the suspension of T Raja Singh considering his explanation in response to the show-cause notice served by the party earlier,” Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said. The second list of candidates will be released after Dasehra.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Telangana towards October-end.

