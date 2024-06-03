BJP hits back at Opposition, says it’s trying to undermine process

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

Union minister Piyush Goyal, accompanied by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday met the Chief Election Commissioner and other EC officials. They urged the EC to implement measures to safeguard India’s electoral process.

Goyal alleged that leaders of Congress and INDIA bloc along with some civil society groups and NGOs were attempting to undermine the electoral process.

“We had to call upon the Election Commission today in light of the repeated attempts by a section of political parties, like the Congress and their INDI alliance partners, and also by certain motivated civil society groups and NGOs who are trying their level best to undermine the integrity of India’s electoral process,” he said.

During the meeting, the delegation outlined four key requests aimed at ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. Goyal said the BJP delegation urged the EC to ensure that every official engaged in the counting process is fully conversant with the “minutest details” of the exercise and engages diligently with all protocols of counting so that there can be no deviation whatsoever.

The delegation also urged the poll panel “to ensure safety and security of the electoral process during the counting and announcement of results, including enhanced monitoring and security measures to prevent any attempts at violence or unrest”, he said.

