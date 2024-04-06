BJP India’s preferred party, people will elect it again, says PM Modi on its foundation day

PTI

New Delhi, April 6

On the 44th foundation day of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it has become India's preferred party and expressed confidence that people will elect it for another term at the Centre, allowing it to build on the “ground covered in the last decade”.

Greeting members of the BJP, he said the youth of India see it as the party which can fulfil their aspirations and provide leadership to the nation in the 21st century.

Modi asserted the BJP has freed India from the culture of corruption, cronyism, casteism, communalism and vote bank politics, which was the “hallmark” of those who ruled the nation for the longest time.

“Be it at the Centre or states, our party has redefined good governance. Our schemes and policies have given strength to the poor and downtrodden. Those who were left on the margins for decades found a voice and hope in our party,” PM Modi said on X.

The prime minister said, “We are also proud to be an integral part of the NDA, which manifests a perfect harmony between national progress and regional aspirations. The NDA is a vibrant alliance that encapsulates India's diversity. We cherish this partnership and I am sure it will get even stronger in the times to come.”

Referring to the upcoming General Election, he said, “India is all set to elect a new Lok Sabha. I am confident that the people are going to bless us with another term so that we can build on the ground covered in the last decade.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Narendra Modi