BJP intensifies Lok Sabha campaign with new song sung in 12 Indian languages

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 10

The BJP on Wednesday released a new song to intensify its Lok Sabha poll campaign and showcase national unity.

The song seeks to convey a sense of fulfilment of the electorate and is called “sapney nahi haqiqat buntey... tabhi to sab Modi ko chuntey.”

“From every corner of the nation, people from diverse backgrounds, speaking in every language are saying one thing in unison - our collective dreams have taken flight,” the BJP said.

सपने नहीं हकीकत बुनते हैं, तभी तो सब मोदी को चुनते हैं। pic.twitter.com/kwz0lHPebv — BJP (@BJP4India) April 10, 2024

The song has been sung in 12 different languages and showcases the people coming together on their diversity in unity.

The song ends with a mass of people coming together to form a giant collage representing PM Modi whom the campaign representation signifies as the unifying force.

