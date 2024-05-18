 BJP is planning to ban RSS: Uddhav Thackeray : The Tribune India

  • India
  • BJP is planning to ban RSS: Uddhav Thackeray

BJP is planning to ban RSS: Uddhav Thackeray

“The way they tried to use and throw the Shiv Sena, a similar game will be played by Narendra Modi in future (with RSS), and that has been stated by (BJP president) JP Nadda"

BJP is planning to ban RSS: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadis (MVA) Parivartan rally in Mumbai on Friday. Photo: PTI



PTI

Mumbai, May 18

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed that BJP was planning to ban its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), after winning a third term in power.

Speaking at his last rally here before the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections ended in Maharashtra, Thackeray also said that the Election Commissioner who was “acting like Modi’s servant” will be removed after the INDIA alliance government comes to power.

“The way they tried to use and throw the Shiv Sena, a similar game will be played by Narendra Modi in future (with RSS), and that has been stated by (BJP president) JP Nadda,” he said.

Thackeray was referring to Nadda’s comments to a newspaper that when BJP was a small party and less capable, it needed RSS, but now the saffron party has grown, become more capable, and “runs itself”.

“Nadda said there was a need of RSS until now, (but) we are capable now and we don’t need RSS. If they (BJP) came to power, it is a bigger danger for RSS workers because they will ban the RSS,” Thackeray claimed.

In the past, (then Union home minister) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had banned the RSS, he noted.

“Those who call our party ‘nakli’ (fake) Shiv Sena will call the Sangh ‘nakli’,” Thackeray further said, referring to Prime Minister Modi’s jibe at the Sena (UBT).

“The entire RSS cadre toils to make you prime minister. Why are you planning to ban RSS which gave you birth and gave you political power,” Thackeray asked.

He also took a swipe at the Election Commission, stating that “after the INDIA alliance government comes to power, we have to send home the election commissioner who is acting like Modi’s servant.”

Whoever is working like the BJP regime’s “servant” will be sacked, the former Maharashtra chief minister said. 

