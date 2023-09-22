 BJP issues show cause notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for his objectionable remarks against Danish Ali in Lok Sabha : The Tribune India

Sources say the party has sought a reply from the South Delhi MP for his use of unparliamentary words

Ramesh Bidhuri had used derogatory words against Ali while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Video grab/Sansad TV/PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, September 22

The BJP on Friday issued a show cause notice to its Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri for his use of objectionable words against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in Parliament during a discussion on Chandrayaan mission’s success.

BJP sources said the party has sought a reply from the South Delhi MP for his use of unparliamentary words.

Bidhuri had used derogatory words against Ali while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Speaker Om Birla later expunged those words.

Union minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret for Bidhuri’s remarks.

The video of Bidhuri’s controversial references to the Muslim MP have gone viral with Opposition parties demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House.

Speaker Birla has cautioned him and warned of strict action if such an offence is repeated.

