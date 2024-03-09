BJP leader Kishor Makwana is National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman

PTI

New Delhi, March 9

BJP leader Kishor Makwana has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, according to an official order.

Makwana is a spokesperson of the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is also a journalist and a columnist.

The order issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry read, “The president has approved and signed the warrant of your appointment to the post of chairperson in the NCSC which is enclosed in the original. You are requested to assume charge of the post in NCSC.”

Last year, BJP leader Vijay Sampla resigned as Chairman of the NCSC, following which Arun Halder held the position of acting chairperson.

