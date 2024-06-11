Bhubaneswar, June 11
BJP's tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi will be the new chief minister of Odisha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced here on Tuesday.
KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were made deputy chief ministers, he said.
The decisions were taken at the BJP legislature party meeting attended by Singh and Union minister Bhupender Yadav as observers.
“Mohan Majhi has been elected by the legislature party unanimously,” Singh told reporters.
Mohan Charan Majhi, 52, defeated Mina Majhi of the BJD by 11,577 votes from Keonjhar constituency.
The chief whip of the BJP in the previous assembly, he was elected to the assembly for the fourth time.
KV Singh Deo who was named a deputy chief minister defeated Saroj Kumar Meher of the BJD by 1,357 votes from Patnagarh, while the other deputy CM Pravati Parida beat BJD leader Dilip Kumar Nayak by 4,588 votes from Nimapara.
The new government will take oath at Janata Maidan here on Wednesday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
VIP security up for major change in Modi 3.0; NSG, ITBP to be withdrawn
The Union government has decided to 'restructure' the NSG an...
Delhi plunges into darkness following power outage; areas housing L-G secretariat and CM's house affected
A substation of power grid in neighbouring UP's Mandola catc...
BJP tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi to be new Odisha CM
KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida are made deputy chief minist...
Delhi man shot dead on Jammu bus was trying to warn others of terror attack
21-year-old Saurav Gupta was among the nine pilgrims killed ...
Indian universities allowed to offer admissions twice a year on lines of foreign varsities: UGC
The 2 admission cycles will be July-August and January-Febru...