BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga

Chitradurga (Karnataka), May 11
BJP leader and advocate G Devaraje Gowda was arrested in connection with an explicit video allegedly belonging to Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.
According to police, Devaraje Gowda was arrested at Gulihal tollgate by the Hiriyur police in this district on Friday night for leaking the video in a pen drive.
He was arrested on a tip-off received by the Hassan police, which wanted his presence for the case.
Several explicit videos involving Prajwal started making the rounds ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, which took place on April 26.
The MP, a grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, is absconding and a 'blue corner' notice has been issued against him by Interpol.
Three FIRs, including charges of rape, molestation, intimidation, blackmailing and threatening, have been registered against Prajwal.
Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these videos, which he has categorically rejected.
He contested in the 2023 Assembly elections against JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura H D Revanna.
Revanna, father of Prajwal, is at present in jail on charges of kidnapping a woman, a mother of three.
