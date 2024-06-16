 Atishi accuses BJP workers of vandalising Delhi Jal Board office, alleges conspiracy : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  Atishi accuses BJP workers of vandalising Delhi Jal Board office, alleges conspiracy

Atishi accuses BJP workers of vandalising Delhi Jal Board office, alleges conspiracy

Says at a press conference that the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to trouble Delhi's people

Atishi accuses BJP workers of vandalising Delhi Jal Board office, alleges conspiracy

Atishi. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, June 16

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday accused BJP workers of vandalising a Delhi Jal Board office in south Delhi and alleged that the saffron party is hatching a conspiracy against the national capital's residents.

She said at a press conference that the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to trouble Delhi's people.

Amid protests over the national capital's severe water shortage, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused BJP leaders and workers of vandalising a Delhi Jal Board office.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders led a protest against the AAP government in different areas across Delhi over the water shortage.

"The first part of the conspiracy was reducing Delhi's water through its government in Haryana. Today (Sunday), the Wazirabad barrage is lying empty while the Munak canal is receiving less water," the senior AAP leader alleged.

"Many parts of south Delhi did not receive water this morning because the main pipeline was intentionally broken yesterday (Saturday). Step two, breaking water pipelines and disrupting supply. Step three, which was revealed today, was the BJP sending goons to the Delhi Jal Board office to create ruckus," she said.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

Atishi said Delhi Jal Board officials would file a police complaint in connection with the vandalism incident.

"Will the Delhi Police register an FIR? Will the Delhi Lt Governor take action?" she asked.

Atishi has also written to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, requesting deployment of personnel for patrolling and protecting major pipelines for the next 15 days.

