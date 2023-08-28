BJP may go for Lok Sabha polls in December 2023, has booked all choppers for campaigning: Mamata Banerjee

PTI

Kolkata, August 28

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the BJP might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.

Banerjee, who was speaking at a TMC youth wing rally, cautioned that a third term for the BJP would ensure the nation faces an “autocratic” rule.

The chief minister also blamed some people engaged in “unlawful activities” for the illegal firecracker factory blasts that have occurred in the state. She alleged that this was being done “with support from a few police personnel”.

“If BJP returns to power for the third consecutive term, the nation would face an autocratic rule. I am apprehensive that they (BJP) could hold the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023 itself.

“The saffron party has already turned our country into a nation in the throes of animosity among communities. If they return to power, it will make our country a nation of hatred,” she said.

The BJP has “already booked all choppers” to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls, so that no other political party can use those for canvassing, Banerjee claimed.

The feisty TMC boss said she had defeated the three-decade-long CPI(M) rule in Bengal, and will now defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Hitting out at ABVP and BJP activists who raised ‘goli maro’ slogans at Jadavpur University, Banerjee said she had instructed the police to arrest those involved in hate slogans at the varsity.

“Those raising such slogans should not forget this is Bengal; this is not Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Mamata Banerjee #West Bengal