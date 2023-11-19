 BJP misusing central agencies: Rajasthan CM Gehlot : The Tribune India

  • India
  • BJP misusing central agencies: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

BJP misusing central agencies: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Promises LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families

BJP misusing central agencies: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Gehlot greets supporters during a public meeting ahead of State Assembly elections in Karauli on Saturday. PTI Photo



PTI

Jaipur, November 19

Accusing the BJP of misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax department for political gains, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the people of the state understand this and would give a befitting reply to the saffron party in the polls.

Talking to reporters at the PCC office after paying tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, Gehlot charged that the BJP is misusing agencies for defaming Congress leaders in the state.

He accused BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who was contesting elections from the Sawai Madhopur seat, of making fake complaints to the ED and Income tax.

Gehlot alleged that the agencies were working in connivance with Meena since one year in Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister said there was an undercurrent in favour of the Congress and exuded confidence that the party would again form the government.

“They have ED and we have our guarantees,” Gehlot said while referring to the seven guarantees promised by him to people of the state.

The seven guarantees include an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women head of family, LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families, law for old pension scheme for government employees, laptop or tablet to students taking admission in government colleges, insurance cover up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate losses due to natural calamity, and school education in English medium.

He said the BJP should talk about the guarantees in their poll campaign.

Polling in the state would take place on November 25 and results would be declared on December 3. 

#Ashok Gehlot #BJP #Enforcement Directorate #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches projects worth Rs 867 crore in Hoshiarpur

4
India

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

5
India

Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don't take action

6
World

Moldova's first dog nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit

7
Himachal

Hours after Wildflower Hall takeover by Himachal Pradesh, High Court orders stay

8
Haryana

Haryana to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on quota in private jobs

9
Himachal

Shimla-Amritsar flight service flagged off

10
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

Don't Miss

View All
Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Top News

World Cup final: Australia win toss, elect to bowl against India

World Cup final: Rohit, Shubman Gill open after Australia opt to bowl against India

Both the teams field the same set of 11 players who featured...

Ocean of Blue: All roads lead to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Ocean of Blue: All roads lead to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Fans wearing India jersey, carrying Indian Flag, laughing, j...

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, wishes to silence the c...

The big (One) Day

The big (One) Day

Unstoppable India’s moment of truth arrives as Australia sta...

Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy

World Cup final: Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy

Indian captain Rohit Sharma aims to find equanimity in a sea...


Cities

View All

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Amritsar district just three cases short of breaching last year’s farm fire tally

Air India Express starts direct flights connecting Amritsar and Hyderabad

Firing at BJP leader’s house in Bhoian village

Pen-down strike brings work at govt offices to grinding halt

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Miss Universe 2023: Chandigarh girl Shweta Sharda makes it to semi-finals

Chandigarh starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

With cricket & cuisine, Chandigarh hoteliers set to cash in on World Cup final

PGI orders loose-fitting attire for nurses, stirs row

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution levels in Delhi down but need to remain vigilant: Gopal Rai

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

54 Chhath ghats in Gurugram, 1K in Delhi

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Sealed paneer goes missing, food safety official, shop owner booked

Night shelters in district to save homeless from cold

Punjabi University eves win yoga meet

Experts dwell on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code