BJP MLA's missing wife traced, found near Lucknow-Barabanki highway

Lucknow, November 1
The Lucknow Police have recovered Pushpa Verma, wife of BJP MLA Sitaram Verma, who had gone missing from her home here, said officials on Wednesday.
She had gone missing on Tuesday morning. Pushpa Verma was recovered from Safedabad on the Lucknow-Barabanki route on Wednesday.
The police were questioning her.
Pushpa had suddenly disappeared from her home in Lucknow's Ghazipur Sector-8 on Tuesday morning.
The MLA's son had filed a case at the Ghazipur police station and multiple police teams had been set up to trace her.
DCP North Qasim Abdi told reporters that MLA Sitaram Verma has a house in Ghazipur Sector-8 where his wife Pushpa Verma, 65, lives with her family.
The DCP said that around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Pushpa was seen near Aurobindo Park outpost in Indira Nagar. Police searched for her with the help of CCTV cameras and social media.
The family had told the police that Pushpa Verma was suffering from amnesia and was also undergoing treatment for the same.
amita/dpb
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US
Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...
Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...
Man charged with hate crime in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York
Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...
Breath analyser test: DGCA issues revised norms; pilots, crew members barred from using mouthwash, tooth gel
Besides, various changes have been made to the norms pertain...