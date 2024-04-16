BJP moves EC against Rahul’s remarks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday lodged a complaint with the EC against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for what it alleged derogatory comments made by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party alleged that Gandhi had made the comments during a rally in Coimbatore on April 12.

