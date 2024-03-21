BJP moves EC against Rahul’s ‘shakti’ remarks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

The BJP on Wednesday filed a petition with the Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi for his “fight against a shakti” remarks made at the March 17 Mumbai rally and urged stringent action besides orders to lodge an FIR against him.

In a memorandum to EC, minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP leader Om Pathak alleged, “The statement made by Rahul Gandhi wherein he says that the fight is with Shakti was made with a malicious intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.”

