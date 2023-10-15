 BJP MP claims Mahua Moitra took ‘cash & gifts’ to ask questions in Parliament; TMC leader says CBI welcome to probe matter : The Tribune India

  • India
Nishikant Dubey writes to Lok Sabha Speaker seeking inquiry against Moitra and her immediate suspension from the House for allegedly taking cash for question

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (left) and TMC's Mahua Moitra. PTI file photos



IANS

New Delhi, October 15

BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday accused Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra of taking “cash and gifts” from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to “ask questions in Parliament”.

Moitra, on her part, responded to the allegations, saying the CBI is welcome to investigate the matter.

Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra and her immediate suspension from the House for taking cash for question.

In his letter, Dubey said he is in receipt of a letter from Jai Anant Dehadrai, an advocate, wherein, he has shared irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged between Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, a well-known business tycoon, to ask question(s) in Parliament in exchange for ‘cash’ and ‘gifts’.

“It appeared that the representationist, Dehadrai has made elaborate and painstaking research on the basis of which he has concluded that quite recently, Moitra asked approximately 50 questions in Parliament of the total 61 posted by her, which shockingly pertain to the protect the business interests of Darshan Hiranandani and his company,” the BJP MP alleged.

He further said the entire conspiracy does not end here but an attempt has been cleverly crafted to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister (Amit Shah) so that everybody gets an impression that being in opposition, Moitra is criticising the government.

“The representationist has also forwarded all the relevant papers/documents in support of his information which I am enclosing along with my instant letter,” he claimed.

“After having meticulously gone through all the papers or documents, there is not an iota of doubt about a criminal conspiracy hatched by Moitra, Member of Parliament to garner and protect the business interests of Hiranandani - by asking Parliamentary Questions, which is reminiscent of ‘Cash for Query’ episode of 12 December, 2005. All these nefarious and abhorable acts of Moitra is a clear case of ‘Breach of Privilege’, ‘Contempt of the House’ and also a criminal offence under Section 120-A of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

He further said whenever there is Parliament session, the shouting brigade of All India Trinamool Congress, led by Moitra and Saugata Roy, are in habit of disrupting the proceedings of the House by their continual abuses on each and every body on one pretext or the other.

“I along with scores of other Members of Parliament were always perplexed as to why this ‘shouting brigade’ of TMC, lead by Moitra indulges in such tactics, which is purely snatching the Constitutional rights of other members to debate and discuss the issues of common people and policies of the government,” Dubey said.

“Now, with the unmasking of quid pro quo in form of the ugly and deliberate motive of Moitra to raise money from a businessman in lieu of asking questions in Lok Sabha, it has become amply clear that the edifice of ‘morality’ being exhibited by Moitra was nothing but a ‘Machiavellian Camouflage’ for committing a crime by entering into a criminal conspiracy and at the same time enjoying the title given to Smt Mahua Moitra as a ‘firebrand Memb of Parliament’, which is nothing but a sham,” he alleged.

“Since the instant episode is nothing but a re-emergence of ‘Cash for Query’ by Moitra, I humbly request your goodself to constitute an ‘Inquiry Committee’, by following the past precedent. I also request you that during the interregnum period, i.e. constitution of an ‘Inquiry Committee’ and its submission of Report, Moitra may be immediately suspended from the services of the House so that she may not be able to enter into Parliament precincts and does not further attempt to vitiate the serene atmosphere of Parliament,” Dubey added.

Meanwhile, reacting to Dubey’s allegation, Moitra hit back and took to X, and in a series of tweets, said: “Multiple breach of privileges pending against fake degreewala and other BJP luminaries. Welcome any motions against me right after Speaker finishes dealing with those. Also waiting for ED and others to file FIR in Adani coal scam before coming to my doorstep.”

“Also welcome CBI enquiry into my alleged money laundering right after they finish investigating Adani’s offshore money trail, over invoicing, benami accounts. Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition and buy airports but just try doing it with me,” she added.

#BJP #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Congress #Lok Sabha

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

