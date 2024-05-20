BJP MP joins TMC at Abhishek’s rally

Kolkata: Jhargram BJP MP Kunar Hembram joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at an election meeting on Sunday. BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “His departure will not affect the BJP in any way. We welcome people who work for the masses, not for the ticket. Nominating anyone is the party’s decision.”

BJD MLA Samir Dash joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: In a boost to the BJP in Odisha, BJD Nimapara MLA Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday joined the party after quitting the regional outfit. BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, party’s Odisha incharge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and other leaders welcomed Dash at the party headquarters here. Three-time legislator Dash had earlier in the day resigned from the regional outfit over the ticket denial for the Assembly poll.

33K security men deployed in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Around 33,000 security personnel, including 102 companies of Central Armed Police Force and 66 platoons of Odisha Armed Police, have been deployed for the May 20 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state. In the second phase, the fifth at the national level, five parliamentary constituencies — Aska, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sundargarh — and 35 Assembly seats will vote.

54 in fray for 3 LS seats in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Voting in three Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituencies — Chatra, Koderma and Hazaribag — and bypoll in Gandey Assembly seat will take place on Monday amid tight security, officials said. Over 58.22 lakh electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, while 3.15 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in Gandey bypoll, a poll official said.

