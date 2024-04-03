BJP MP Nishad joins Congress, may fight Muzaffarpur seat

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, April 2

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, two-time sitting BJP MP from Muzaffarpur, Ajay Kumar Nishad joined the Congress on Tuesday.

Nishad said he learnt about the denial of ticket to him by the BJP from news on TV. “I have been deeply hurt by the BJP leadership.,” Nishad said.

The BJP replaced Nishad with Rajbhushan Nishad in the fifth list. Nishad had won the LS election from Muzaffarpur on BJP ticket in 2014 and 2019. His father Captain Jai Narain Nishad was also a four-time MP from the same seat. Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “The joining of yet another sitting MP from the BJP is indicative of the winds of change.” The Congress is yet to announce candidates from Muzaffarpur and Sasaram.

The Congress on Tuesday announced candidates from Katihar, Bhagalpur and Kishanganj. While Tariq Anwar has been fielded from Katihar, Ajeet Sharma from Bhagalapur and Mohammad Jawed from Kishanganj.

