BJP MP Prathap Simha's statement recorded in Parliament security breach case: Pralhad Joshi

PTI

New Delhi, December 22

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the statement by BJP Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha had been recorded as part of the probe in the Parliament security breach case.

Addressing a press conference here, Joshi said an investigation is going on in the December 13 security breach, and the law would take its course after the report is submitted.

The protesters who had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and set off smoke canisters had entered Parliament on the recommendation of Simha's office.

Simha is a two-term Lok Sabha member from Mysuru.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Parliament security breach