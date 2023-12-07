 BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri regrets his objectionable remarks against BSP's Danish Ali : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri regrets his objectionable remarks against BSP's Danish Ali

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri regrets his objectionable remarks against BSP's Danish Ali

Sources say Bidhuri in his deposition before the committee noted that Union minister Rajnath Singh conveyed his regret in the House for his comments on Sept 21

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri regrets his objectionable remarks against BSP's Danish Ali

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, December 7

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday expressed regret for his objectionable remarks against BSP's Danish Ali in a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, which heard both leaders separately.

Sources said Bidhuri in his deposition before the committee noted that senior BJP leader and Union minister Rajnath Singh had conveyed his regret in the House for his comments on September 21 when he was making a speech during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Bidhuri used some objectionable comments to target Ali, who was accused by several BJP leaders of using derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provoke the South Delhi MP.

As a row erupted in the House, Singh rose to convey his regrets. “I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member,” the Deputy Leader of the House in Lok Sabha said.

With Bidhuri expressing regret, sources said, the committee was likely to bring closure to the matter and send its report to the speaker.

BJP president J P Nadda had also issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri, known for his fiery comments which have at times sparked controversies.

With Ali and several other opposition members writing to Speaker Om Birla for taking action against Bidhuri, and quite a few BJP members accusing the BSP MP of making a running commentary during his speech and using derogatory words against the prime minister, the Chair sent complaints of both sides to the Privileges Committee.

Ali also appeared before the committee and spoke in detail about the incident, sources said. He rejected the charge that he used insulting remarks against Modi.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Rajnath Singh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

‘New modus operandi’: Delhi woman shares ordeal of encountering ‘Thak Thak’ gang

2
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

3
Entertainment

Himanshi Khurana announces break up with Asim Riaz, says "sacrificing love for different religious beliefs"

4
India

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

5
India

New promotion policy for Colonel, above ranks from January

6
World

New signs emerge of ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas, as Israeli PM Netanyahu alleges global indifference

7
Punjab

28 Haryana, Punjab, HP districts among 310 'most vulnerable' to climate change

8
Punjab

PM security lapse in Jan 2022: Take action against erring officers or we will act, Centre warns Punjab

9
India

'Maybe politics wasn’t Rahul’s calling', Pranab Mukherjee told daughter Sharmistha

10
India

Indian Army reviews HR policy, to implement new promotion policy from January 1

Don't Miss

View All
World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity
Punjab

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity

Top News

Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar

Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar, two hearings on appeal held

Next hearing soon, closely following matter and extending al...

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM; 11 ministers also sworn in

Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend the...

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Flags concerns to US, Canada over Pannun’s threat to Air Ind...

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun ‘murder plot’ row

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder plot' row

Wray is expected to hold talks with senior Indian security o...

Five BJP MLAs' visit to resort sets off speculations amid suspense over Rajasthan CM pick

Five BJP MLAs' visit to resort sets off speculation amid suspense over Rajasthan CM pick

Former CM Vasundhara Raje, and Union ministers Gajendra Sing...


Cities

View All

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Threat of banned kite thread imminent, police seize 55 rolls

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

‘Unsafe’ connecting passages in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh to be rebuilt

Slain youth’s kin protest in Chandigarh, AAP councillor’s husband held

Graft: Milk plant manager sent to two-day Vigilance Bureau remand in Mohali

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

3-yr-old girl falls to death from building's third floor in Noida

Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

PO held in liquor smuggling case

DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

Area around jails in Patiala district declared ‘no-drone zone’

Minister lays stone of new bus stand in Samana