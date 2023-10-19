BJP names 23 candidates for Mizoram polls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

The BJP on Wednesday named 23 candidates for the Mizoram Assembly elections on November 7. The candidates include Speaker of the outgoing Assembly Lalrinliana Sailo, who quit the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) recently and joined the BJP. He will contest from Mamit. Sailo had won the Chalfilh seat in the 2018 poll, but was denied a ticket by MNF this time.

The BJP had in 2018 contested 39 of the state’s 40 seats and won just one. BJP’s lone MLA BD Chakma is not contesting and has announced retirement from active politics. The Congress had yesterday named all 40 candidates for the state.

In the BJP list, most candidates are new and there are four women. The last date for filing nominations is October 20. State BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia said it was still uncertain whether the party would contest all 40 seats.

#BJP