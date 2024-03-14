 BJP names Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur, Manohar Lal Khattar Karnal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • BJP names Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur, Manohar Lal Khattar Karnal

BJP names Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur, Manohar Lal Khattar Karnal

BJP names Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur, Manohar Lal Khattar Karnal

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 13

The ruling BJP on Wednesday released the second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, fielding Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi and Bharti Pravin Pawar and three former Chief Ministers ML Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Basavaraj Bommai.

With this, the BJP has named 267 candidates against 82 by the Congress. The second list features candidates for two of the four constituencies in Himachal Pradesh and six of the 10 seats in Haryana.

Hans Raj Hans among 35% of MPs dropped

  • The BJP has dropped Mysore MP Pratap Simha, who had signed the pass of Sagar Sharma, one of accused in the Lok Sabha security breach case
  • Sunita Duggal (Sirsa-SC) and Punjabi folk singer Hans Raj Hans (North West Delhi-SC) also denied ticket
  • Former Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Uttarakhand ex-CM Tirath Rawat and former Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kateel rested too

3 ex-CMs to contest

Three former CMs fielded — ML Khattar from Karnal in Haryana, Trivendra Rawat from Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri in Karnataka

2 royals make it too

Of the two royals in the BJP’s list of 72 candidates, Yaduveer Chamaraja Wadiyar fielded from Mysore constituency and Maharani Kriti Debbarma from Tripura East

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag, a four-term MP from Hamirpur, will defend his segment, so will sitting Shimla (SC) parliamentarian Suresh Kashyap. The party is expected to name candidates for Mandi and Kangra once the outcome of the Supreme Court case involving six disqualified Congress MLAs is known.

In Haryana, the BJP has fielded former CM Khattar from his home segment of Karnal, where the sitting MP is Sanjay Bhatia. Ashok Tanwar, former Haryana Congress president who recently joined the BJP, has been fielded from Sirsa reserved constituency, dropping sitting MP Sunita Duggal.

In Ambala, the BJP has nominated Banto Kataria, the wife of late Union Minister RL Kataria. The party has repeated sitting MPs Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav, Chaudhary Dharambir Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar from Gurgaon, Bhiwani Mahendragarh and Faridabad. Candidates for Sonepat, Hisar, Rohtak and Kurukshetra have not been named. While Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will again contest from Nagpur, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been fielded for his maiden Lok Sabha fight from Mumbai North. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will defend his current Dharwad segment in Karnataka.

Besides Khattar, the two other former CMs in the list are Trivendra Rawat (Uttarakhand) from Haridwar—where the BJP has dropped sitting MP and former HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank—and Basavaraj Bommai (Karnataka) from Haveri. Another Rajya Sabha MP and BJP’s national media chief Anil Baluni has been fielded from Garhwal, dropping sitting MP and former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Rawat.

Of the 72 seats for which candidates were named today, the BJP had won 62 in 2019. Of the 62 sitting MPs, it has dropped 22—a whopping 35.4 per cent. Among prominent MPs dropped are Pratap Simha (Mysore seat) who had signed the visitor form of Sagar Sharma, an accused in the December 2023 Lok Sabha security breach case; minister Darshana Jardosh (Surat), former Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kateel (Dakshina Kannada); former Union Minister Sadananda Gowda (Bangalore North), Sunita Duggal (Sirsa) and Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans (North West Delhi-SC).

Also, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje’s seat in Karnataka has been changed from Udupi Chikmagalur to Bangalore North, where she has replaced Sadananda Gowda. Opposite the sole Congress Lok Sabha MP in Karnataka, DK Suresh, the BJP has fielded noted cardiac surgeon CN Manjunath from Bangalore Rural. Former Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu has been nominated from Bellary ST segment while Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya will defend Bangalore South seat. Importantly, the BJP list has two royals—Yaduveer Chamaraja Wadiyar from Mysore and Maharani Kriti Debbarma from Tripura East. The BJP has spared Tripura East seat, where it has a sitting MP, for the state’s formidable tribal party Tipra Motha led by Pradyot Debbarma with whom the saffron outfit recently reached an electoral understanding. Kriti Singh Debbarma is Pradyot’s sister.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Hamirpur #Karnal #Lok Sabha #Manohar Lal Khattar #Nitin Gadkari


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers

2
India

BJP announces 2nd list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election; Nitin Gadkari to contest from Nagpur, ML Khattar from Karnal

3
Haryana

Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre

4
Punjab

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

5
Diaspora

US universities can now validate TOEFL test scores through Indian study-abroad partners

6
J & K

Election Commission will disclose electoral bonds’ details in time: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Jammu

7
Haryana

BJP declares candidates for 6 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana; re-nominates sitting MPs Rao Inderjit, Dharambir, Krishan Pal Gurjar

8
Diaspora

3 Indians arrested while entering US illegally from Canada

9
Haryana

UP Police Exam: At Rs 7 lakh per candidate, paper leaked to 1,500 at Gurugram farmhouse

10
India

SME stocks under lens, Sensex falls 900 points

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala appointed election commissioners

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Panel led by Ram Nath Kovind

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel

It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers

Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...

Farmers’ ‘mahapanchayat’ at Ramlila Ground: Police deployed in central Delhi, traffic may be hit

Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre

Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters

Clash in Gurdaspur central jail; SHO, constable injured

Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt

Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...


Cities

View All

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Cabinet Minister ETO lays stones of development works in 15 villages

LS poll: Police carry out flag march in sensitive city areas

2 Uttarakhand residents held with 1.5-kg opium

Couple among three killed in separate road accidents

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Summer pangs, UT seeks 5% hike in power quota

Summer pangs, Chandigarh seeks 5% hike in power quota

AAP, Congress take on Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for nixing free water supply plan

Kirron Kher sanitises mike after Chandigarh Mayor’s speech, stirs row

Another PGI staffer dies by suicide

Mohali police under fire over ‘poor’ law & order

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summonses in excise scam case

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summons in excise scam case

4 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Kejriwal unveils Moti Nagar flyover

BJP names 2 remaining Delhi LS candidates

Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of two Delhi High Court Judges

‘I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali,’ says Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins SAD

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Assistant Returning Officer fails to join for election work in Jalandhar

Rs 100-crore scams unearthed in Jalandhar Improvement Trust: Chairman

Youth hacks elder brother to death over money dispute, lands in police dragnet

Shamsher Dullo flays move to field Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Punjab CM’s visit leads to traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Day after house arrest, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu opens Rs 8.5-crore athletics track at Ludhianastadium

Woman, pet die as fire breaks out in house

Mother, friend get 20-year jail in minor girl’s sexual exploitation case

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP in Delhi

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

Representing Patiala for decades, veteran MP Preneet Kaur to join BJP today

Farmers leave for Delhi

Modi College gymnasts emerge overall champs

Kidney Day: Docs create awareness