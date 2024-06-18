BJP names incharges for Haryana, Maha, Jharkhand, JK elections

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 17

The BJP on Monday moved early to begin preparations in election-bound states and UTs of Haryana, J&K, Maharashtra and Jharkhand by naming incharges.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will be the election incharge and co-incharge for Haryana.

Union Minister G Kishen Reddy has been given the charge of Jammu and Kashmir with the Supreme Court earlier telling the government to hold elections in the UT by September.

Two Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw will be incharge and co-incharge, respectively, for the preparedness in Maharashtra where the BJP suffered a major jolt in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi government has pledged to contest the Assembly poll together.

Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM of Assam, will be incharge and co-incharge, respectively, for Jharkhand poll.

Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand elections are due later this year.

In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is ruling; in Jharkhand, the JMM-led Opposition alliance is in place; and in Haryana, the BJP is in power.

