BJP names two more candidates in 7th list

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday issued its seventh list of two Lok Sabha poll candidates naming sitting Amravati MP Navneet Rana as its official nominee. Rana won in 2019 from Amravati as an independent. In Karnataka's Chitradurga, BJP has dropped its sitting MP and fielded a fresh face.TNS
Pratap Bhanu to take on MP ex-CM in Bidisha
New Delhi: The Congress has released its eighth list of 14 names, three candidates each in Jharkhand and MP and four each in UP and Telangana. In MP, Pratap Bhanu Sharma will take on ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bidisha while Rao Yadvendra Singh will fight from Guna and Tarvar Singh Lodhi from Damoh.
