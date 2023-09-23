 BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’ : The Tribune India

  • India
  • BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

Opposition seeks his suspension from Lok Sabha

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

Ramesh Bidhuri - PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 22

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s anti-minority remarks made in the Lok Sabha on Thursday led to a massive political storm today with the Congress-led Opposition demanding his immediate suspension from the House and the BJP issuing him a show-cause notice seeking a reply in 15 days. Bidhuri had used offensive remarks for BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lower House during a debate on Chandrayaan-3.

Ali today said he would mull quitting the Lok Sabha unless the strictest possible action was taken against Bidhuri. “This is shocking. I have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker. I hope action will be taken. This is nothing less than hate speech, that too on the floor of the House. Hate speeches were being made outside Parliament but now these are being delivered inside,” Ali said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is learnt to have summoned Bidhuri and given him a dressing down today, a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha, apologised on Bidhuri’s behalf in the House.

The Congress, however, rejected the BJP’s apology or the Speaker’s rap for Bidhuri.

“It is an absolute shame what Bidhuri has said. Rajnath Singh’s apology is simply not acceptable. It is a half-hearted apology, it was an afterthought. What Bidhuri has said is an insult to Parliament and makes a mockery of what the Prime Minister keeps repeating, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishvaas, Sabka Prayas’,” AICC general secretary and Congress chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said today demanding immediate suspension of the BJP’s South Delhi MP, whose video went viral today.

The Opposition also questioned former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, BJP’s Chandni Chowk MP, for grinning while Bidhuri was talking. Vardhan has dissociated with Bidhuri’s remarks.

The Lok Sabha earlier today expunged all objectionable records from Bidhuri’s speech.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

2
India

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

3
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

4
Entertainment

Amid Khalistan row, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon says political groups 'misusing' their social media posts

5
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

6
Punjab

Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

7
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

8
India

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

9
Jalandhar

'Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt': Youth murdered in Kapurthala village, killers taunt parents after crime

10
India

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Top News

‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes

‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes

Anurag cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing refuses a...

On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others

On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others

In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia

In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia

Will take part in war games alongside china

Facing stiff fight, BJP manages to win over JD(S)

Facing stiff fight, BJP manages to win over JD(S)

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’

Opposition seeks his suspension from Lok Sabha


Cities

View All