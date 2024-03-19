 BJP one up on JD(U) in Bihar seat deal; keeps 17, leaves 16 for Nitish : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • BJP one up on JD(U) in Bihar seat deal; keeps 17, leaves 16 for Nitish

BJP one up on JD(U) in Bihar seat deal; keeps 17, leaves 16 for Nitish

BJP one up on JD(U) in Bihar seat deal; keeps 17, leaves 16 for Nitish

(From left) Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar in New Delhi.



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 18

The BJP’s political dominance in Bihar was evident on Monday as it sealed the pre-Lok Sabha election pact with its National Democratic Alliance partners, bagging more seats than former senior partner JD(U) for the first time.

The BJP will contest 17 of the state’s 40 LS segments, JD(U) 16, Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party faction 5; former Bihar CM Jitam Ram Manjhi-led HAM and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Manch one each.

A first for saffron party

  • A first for BJP as it gets more seats than NDA ally JD(U)
  • Partners mostly retain what they won in 2019 polls
  • BJP takes Nawada from quota of Chirag Paswan-led LJP
  • JD(U) gets BJP’s Sheohar, sacrifices 2 for HAM, RLM
  • Nitish Kumar in Delhi, to meet BJP top brass today

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and JD(U) had contested 17 seats each and the undivided LJP, headed by late Ram Vilas Paswan, 6.

The NDA had then won 39 of the 40 seats in Bihar after the BJP and LJP swept their seats, while the JD (U) bagged 16 of 17 seats. The Congress won its lone seat, Kishanganj, in the state, with Mohammad Jawed beating JD(U). This time too, the seat is in JD(U)’s kitty.

In the NDA seat-sharing deal announced jointly by partners here today, there was nothing for Union Minister and Ram Vilas Paswan’s brother Pashupati Paras-led LJP faction.

Chirag is likely to contest from the Hajipur SC seat, which his uncle represents in the outgoing Lok Sabha. Chirag is currently Jamui (reserved) MP.

Importantly, the BJP has given the Sheohar seat to the JD(U), which sacrificed Gaya and Karakat (won by the BJP ally in 2019) for new NDA allies HAM and RLM. Both HAM and RLM were part of Mahagathbandhan in 2019.

Nitish is likely to field Lovely Anand, the wife of former gangster-turned-MP Anand Mohan and mother of Chetan Anand, the RJD MLA who had sided with the JD(U) in the recent vote of confidence. Former RJD leader Lovely Anand joined the JD (U) in Patna on Monday. From the LJP quota, the BJP has this time taken Nawada.

“We will win all 40 seats in Bihar,” BJP national general secretary for state Vinod Tawde said today announcing the agreement. He was joined by JD(U) national general secretary and RS MP Sanjay Jha, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chowdhary, LJP state chief Raju Tiwari and HAM state chief Rajneesh Kumar. “In 2019, barring two, the NDA partners had more than 2 lakh winning margins in all seats. We will win all 40 this time,” Jha said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #BJP #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP

2
Punjab

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

3
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

4
Trending

Dara Singh’s son Vindu recalls his interfaith marriage with ex-wife and Tabu’s sister, Farah Naaz and the advice by his father

5
Punjab

‘Apple of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s eye, Raghav Chadha’s absence at this juncture is forced political detachment…,’ says BJP President Sunil Jakhar

6
India

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

7
Himachal

Supreme Court refuses to stay Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker order disqualifying rebel Congress MLAs

8
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

9
Punjab

SAD calls core committee meet amid game of nerves with BJP on pact

10
India

NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP to contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...

H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...

Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide

Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide

Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...

Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s cabinet to take oath today

Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today

Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...


Cities

View All

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Amritsar MC clerk dies in road mishap

Blind murder case of AAP leader solved; one held, three on run

500 gm heroin seized in Attari; two nabbed

3 booked for duping man of Rs 34.22 lakh on pretext of sending daughter, son-in-law abroad

E-buses: Chandigarh saves on diesel worth Rs 17 crore in two years

E-buses: Chandigarh saves on diesel worth Rs 17 crore in two years

New Mullanpur stadium all geared up for IPL tie

INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh MC chief writes to parties on use of community centres

INDIA VOTES 2024: Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp messages poll code violation: RO

INDIA VOTES 2024: Voters can enrol till May 5 in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

BJP Yuva Morcha leaders join AAP

What did you do for Delhi, AAP leader asks BJP MPs

Elderly women voters outnumber male counterparts

Sachdeva flays CM for skipping ED hearing

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Over 4.93 lakh voters to cast ballot in Nawanshahr

Vegetable, fruit vendors protest proposed rent hike

Follow model code of conduct strictly, DC asks political parties

Speculation rife as SAD MLA from Banga meets Punjab CM

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

4-year-old child of migrant family raped, murdered

Nine-year-old boy dies after hit by train, narrow escape for 2 children

Poll code violation: CM’s pictures still intact at AAC near Chand Cinema

Woman, paramour held for killing spouse

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Awareness rally on save girl child

RGNUL organises one-day seminar on senior citizens

Educational trip to IISER Mohali

Subhash Sood likely to join AAP