 BJP picks Tandon for Chandigarh, ex-PM Chandrashekhar’s son for Ballia : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • BJP picks Tandon for Chandigarh, ex-PM Chandrashekhar’s son for Ballia

BJP picks Tandon for Chandigarh, ex-PM Chandrashekhar’s son for Ballia

BJP picks Tandon for Chandigarh, ex-PM Chandrashekhar’s son for Ballia

Sanjay Tandon and Neeraj Shekhar



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 10

In its tenth list of nominees unveiled today, the BJP declared Sanjay Tandon as its candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat. Dropping the two-term MP Kirron Kher, the party preferred a homegrown leader over a celebrity import to represent the VIP segment.

Sanjay, 60, is the son of late RSS veteran Balramji Das Tandon, who was the founding member of the Jan Sangh, a six-time MLA, four-time minister and Governor of Chhattisgarh between 2014 and 2018.

Poll surveys and feedback from Chandigarh constituents led to Sanjay’s selection with sources saying he was way ahead of others in ratings, which the party factored in despite a pressing urge to field an outsider. Sanjay has been the longest-serving president of Chandigarh unit (2010 to 2020).

The other highlights of the list which features seven candidates from UP and one each from Chandigarh and West Bengal’s Asansol are inclusion of former PM Chandrashekhar’s son Neeraj Shekhar as a candidate from Ballia in place of local strongman and four-term MP Virendra Singh; candidature of BJP’s sole turbaned Sikh MP SS Ahluwalia against TMC’s sitting MP Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol; dropping of sitting MP Rita Bahuguna from Allahabad (Prayagraj) in favour of Neeraj Tripathi, son of former Governor KN Tripathi.

In Ghazipur, where the Samajwadi Party’s Afzal Ansari (brother of deceased gangster Mukhtar Ansari) is the sitting MP, the BJP has fielded Paras Nath Rai, who owns a vast network of educational institutions locally. Ansari, as a joint SP-BSP candidate in 2019 LS poll, had defeated BJP’s Manoj Sinha, the incumbent LG of Jammu and Kashmir, in Ghazipur.

Opposite SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav, who is defending the Yadav family citadel of Mainpuri in UP, the BJP has fielded state tourism minister Jaiveer Thakur, a former SP leader.

In Phulpur, the seat of two late PMs Jawaharlal Nehru and VP Singh, the BJP has dropped its sitting MP Keshari Devi Patel and fielded local MLA Praveen Patel.

35% of sitting MPs dropped so far

BJP has so far declared 428 candidates in 10 lists, dropping nearly 108 (over 35%) of its 303 sitting MPs.

Suspense over Rae Bareli seat

BJP continues to maintain suspense over two UP seats — Rae Bareli, which former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi represents in the outgoing Lok Sabha, and Kaiserganj, which former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh holds

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kirron Kher #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son, 4 others found selling drugs in Shimla; arrested

2
Bathinda

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

3
India

‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology

4
Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

5
Ludhiana

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

6
India

Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing on petition challenging Delhi HC order upholding his arrest by ED

7
Delhi

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Cabinet, quits AAP

8
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Turncoats giving parties jitters in Punjab

9
Punjab

After Arvind Kejriwal setback, AAP’s Punjab, Delhi leaders close ranks

10
Amritsar

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

SC agrees to hear Kejri’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

Supreme Court agrees to hear Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

‘Deliberate violation’: SC rejects Ramdev’s affidavit

‘Deliberate violation’: SC rejects Ramdev’s affidavit

High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali

High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali

China has no biz renaming sites: US backs India on Arunachal

China has no biz renaming sites: US backs India on Arunachal


Cities

View All

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Youth’s murder over kite flying: fourth suspect lands in cop net

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: EVM dispatch centres, strong rooms to come up at 3 places in Mohali district

INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh Administration bans carrying of arms

Tribune chowk flyover plan: ‘Axing of trees to cause irreparable green loss’

40 shanties destroyed in fire at Mohali, migrants left homeless

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Students hold voter awareness drive in Patiala

Pensioners slam govt over pending demands