BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda named Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, June 24
BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda was on Monday named Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and may perhaps become the first leader in the party to hold three major posts simultaneously.
The Tribune had reported on June 14 that Nadda was the front runner for the post.
Nadda's term as BJP president is about to end shortly and he may continue till the time a new party president is elected.
Nadda's rise in BJP ranks continues unabated with the Himachal Pradesh strongman silently eking his way through a complex power structure.
Nadda replaces Union Minister Piyush Goyal as Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. Goyal has been elected to the Lok Sabha.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition, says government wants to take all along
Flags June 25, the 50th year of Emergency, to counter the op...
What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM
Says even after the moral defeat of the PM, arrogance remain...
‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab
The opposition INDIA bloc decides to boycott the panel appoi...
Supreme Court fixes June 26 for hearing Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court’s stay order on bail
A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti says...
11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh
Police have registered a case under relevant Sections of the...