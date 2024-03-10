BJP, RSS have devious agenda of re-writing, destroying Constitution: Congress over Hegde’s remarks

PTI

New Delhi, March 10

The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP and RSS of having a “hidden and devious” agenda of “re-writing and destroying” the Constitution after the ruling party’s MP Anantkumar Hegde remarked that his party needs a two-third majority to amend the Constitution.

Addressing a gathering at Karwar in Karnataka, Hegde said BJP needs a two-third majority in both houses of the Parliament to amend the Constitution and “set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the BJP MP’s remark was a public declaration of the “hidden intentions” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their “Sangh Parivar”.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Hegde’s statement “yet again exposes Modi-RSS’ devious agenda to impose dictatorship”.

“The Modi government, BJP and RSS secretly desire to impose a dictatorship, whereby they will impose their ‘Manuvaadi mindset’ on the people of India and snatch away the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs,” he said in a post on X.

“There will be no elections, or at the most, just sham elections. Independence of institutions shall be curtailed. Freedom of expression shall be bulldozed. The RSS and BJP will destroy our secular fabric and unity in diversity,” Kharge alleged.

“It is the solemn responsibility of every Indian to protect our democracy and the Constitution,” he said on X using the hashtag “Samvidhan Bachao BJP Hatao”.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the “ultimate goal of Narendra Modi and BJP is to destroy Babasaheb’s Constitution.”

“They hate justice, equality, civil rights and democracy. By dividing the society, enslaving the media, trammelling the right to freedom of expression and crippling independent institutions, they want to turn India’s great democracy into a narrow dictatorship by conspiring to eliminate the opposition,” he alleged in a post in Hindi on X.

“All the Prime Minister’s rhetoric about crossing 400 seats is geared towards the goal of dismantling the Constitution — the last protector of the rights of India’s people, especially of Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs and religious minorities,” he said.

“If we have to save Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution and preserve Indian democracy, we must vote the Modi Sarkar out,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Reacting to Hegde’s statement, Karnataka deputy chief minister and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said this showed that the BJP was “anti-Constitution”.

