BJP seals Bihar election pact with Chirag Paswan’s LJP

New Delhi, March 13

Signalling the prominence of nephew over uncle in Bihar politics, the BJP on Wednesday sealed the Lok Sabha seat-sharing deal with the Chirag Paswan-led faction of the Lok Janashakti Party leaving the Pashupatinath Pasar faction aside for the time being.

Chirag posted a happy picture after meeting BJP chief JP Nadda in the capital.

Sources said the BJP could contest 17, JDU 16 and Chirag’s LJP Ramvilas could get as many as five seats in the state leaving the rest for smaller NDA allies Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha. A formal declaration of seat sharing details is yet to come.

