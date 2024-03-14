BJP seals Bihar election pact with Chirag Paswan’s LJP

New Delhi, March 13
Signalling the prominence of nephew over uncle in Bihar politics, the BJP on Wednesday sealed the Lok Sabha seat-sharing deal with the Chirag Paswan-led faction of the Lok Janashakti Party leaving the Pashupatinath Pasar faction aside for the time being.
Chirag posted a happy picture after meeting BJP chief JP Nadda in the capital.
Sources said the BJP could contest 17, JDU 16 and Chirag’s LJP Ramvilas could get as many as five seats in the state leaving the rest for smaller NDA allies Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha. A formal declaration of seat sharing details is yet to come.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...