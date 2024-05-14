 BJP sends highest number of political advertisements for approval from poll body, data shows : The Tribune India

  India
  • BJP sends highest number of political advertisements for approval from poll body, data shows

BJP sends highest number of political advertisements for approval from poll body, data shows

It was followed by the Congress with 118 applications for 349 political advertisements; AAP submitted 6 applications

BJP sends highest number of political advertisements for approval from poll body, data shows

To seek approval for about 2,084 political advertisements in the city, BJP submitted nearly 517 applications.



PTI

New Delhi, May 14

Among all parties, BJP has submitted the highest number of advertisements related to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections for approval, sources at the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer said.

To seek approval for about 2,084 political advertisements in the city, BJP submitted nearly 517 applications to the poll body from March 13 till May 8, data showed.

It was followed by the Congress with 118 applications for 349 political advertisements.

AAP submitted 6 applications for an equal number of advertisements related to Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 2,423 advertisements have been approved by the Chief Electoral Office against 638 applications sent by all political parties.

Three applications for 16 advertisements by BJP are pending for approval with the poll body.

“The political parties submit applications for running short films, creatives, advertisements during election time. One application can contain request for multiple advertisements and short films,” an official said.

With Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place due to the ongoing general elections, parties are required to seek approval from Delhi Chief Electoral Office to put up any kind of political advertisement in the city.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is tasked with removing the political advertisements by parties put up without approval from the CEO office across all 12 zones of the civic body.

It removed over 8.84 lakh posters, banners, hoardings, signage, flags, among other forms of political advertisements without approval from the CEO office till May 13.

AAP and the Congress are contesting the elections in Delhi in a 4-3 seat sharing arrangement, while BJP is contesting all seats. AAP candidates will be contesting from West, South, East and New Delhi seats while the Congress candidates are in fray from Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi.

Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and counting of votes will take place on June 4. 

