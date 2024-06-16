BJP sets up MPs’ panel to probe post-poll clashes in West Bengal

New Delhi, June 15
BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday set up a four-member committee to probe the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal. The TMC, however, criticised it as “another drama by the BJP”.
The committee consists of party MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Brij Lal and Kavita Patidar with Deb as its convener.
Accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of taking no action to control the violence, the BJP alleged she remained a mute spectator, while criminals attacked and intimidated opposition workers and voters. “Even the Calcutta High Court has taken note of these excesses and extended deployment of the CAPF till June 12 and has listed the matter for further review on June 18,” a BJP statement said.
