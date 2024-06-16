BJP sets up MPs’ panel to probe post-poll clashes in West Bengal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday set up a four-member committee to probe the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal. The TMC, however, criticised it as “another drama by the BJP”.

The committee consists of party MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Brij Lal and Kavita Patidar with Deb as its convener.

Accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of taking no action to control the violence, the BJP alleged she remained a mute spectator, while criminals attacked and intimidated opposition workers and voters. “Even the Calcutta High Court has taken note of these excesses and extended deployment of the CAPF till June 12 and has listed the matter for further review on June 18,” a BJP statement said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #JP Nadda #West Bengal