BJP supporter found dead in West Bengal

PTI

Kanthi, April 26

An 18-year-old BJP worker was found dead in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district on Friday, the police said. The body of Dinabondhu Middya was found in a betel-leaf farm in Goramahal village in Mayna. Middya’s family blamed TMC leaders, a charge rejected by the state’s ruling party. “My son had been missing since Wednesday. We were being threatened by a few members of the TMC for quite some time. I am sure that my son was murdered by them,” his mother Henarani Middya alleged, seeking a CBI investigation.

The police said that after receiving a missing person’s complaint, they started searching for Middya, and with the help of his mobile tower location, they found the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Rejecting the allegation, TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed said, “The BJP has a tendency to blame TMC for everything. Even before knowing what led to the death, they are blaming us. This is ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, the polling for Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj constituencies in Bengal in the second phase of parliamentary elections was peaceful with a voter turnout of over 72 per cent registered till 5 pm on Friday, an EC official said.

Till 5 pm, Balurghat recorded the highest polling percentage at 72.30, followed by Raiganj at 71.87 and Darjeeling at 71.41, the Election Commission official said.

