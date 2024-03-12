BJP, TDP, JSP finalise seat sharing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

NDA partners BJP, Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party on Monday night finalised seat sharing for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP will contest 17 of state’s 25 LS seat, BJP six and JSP 2. In the 175 member Assembly the TDP will contest 144, JSP 21 and BJP 10.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat led the talks from their party with former Andhra CM and TDP chief and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan.

