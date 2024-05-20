 BJP to score big in South, NDA will cross 400, says Modi in unwavering confidence for Lok Sabha results : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • BJP to score big in South, NDA will cross 400, says Modi in unwavering confidence for Lok Sabha results

BJP to score big in South, NDA will cross 400, says Modi in unwavering confidence for Lok Sabha results

Modi says his opponents have created a myth that the BJP has no strength or presence in the southern states

BJP to score big in South, NDA will cross 400, says Modi in unwavering confidence for Lok Sabha results

PM Narendra Modi during an interview. PTI



PTI

Bhubaneswar, May 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the south, as he remained unwaveringly confident that his NDA alliance will cross 400 seats in Lok Sabha when election results come out on June 4.

“Our strategy for the entire nation is the same. Phir ek baar modi sarkar. Aur chaar June 400 paar,” Modi said in an interview to PTI Videos on Sunday night.

Modi said his opponents have created a myth that the BJP has no strength or presence in the southern states.

“Look at 2019 elections. The largest party even then in the south was BJP. Again, I say this: the largest party in the south this time will be BJP, and its allies will add more (seats) to it,” he added.

“We will be the single largest party in Southern India and by an even bigger margin than the last time.

“We have seen a jump in mind-share already. We will see a big jump in seat share and vote share for us across the region,” Modi said.

Southern India accounts for 131 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. In the outgoing House, the BJP has 29 members besides one independent backed by it, from Karnataka.

Even in eastern India, “we are witnessing a massive surge of support from the people …which is giving sleepless nights to people in sections of the media and politics in Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and even in Delhi,” Modi said.

Recalling how using a presentation a few years ago he had delved into development deficit in Eastern India in great detail, Modi said the NDA government was specifically working to empower this region.

As a result, in the last decade, the region has seen the difference that a BJP government, an NDA government can make, he added.

"The so-called ‘red corridor' will become a ‘saffron corridor' in these elections."      

The prime minister said all assessments of the past phases of the elections show that the NDA is in "pole position" and the Congress along with its INDI alliance partners is struggling to even open its account in some states.

“The blessings of the people will take us to a record-breaking mandate. We will see more seats from all parts of the country, particularly from the south and the east," he added.

“NDA is on course to achieve the 400 seats." 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Schools

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

2
Punjab

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50,000 at Golden Temple in Amritsar

3
Delhi

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

4
Himachal The Tribune interview

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’: Kangana Ranaut

5
Uttar Pradesh

UP youth arrested after video of him voting '8 times' in Etah goes viral; Rahul Gandhi warns…

6
Punjab

In battle of prestige, Badal kids hit the ground running

7
Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

8
World

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein die in helicopter crash

9
Trending

Will unusual heatwave in Himachal break Shimla’s highest-ever temperature record of 32.4°C in May this year? Here's what weatherman says

10
Punjab

Laid low by heart trouble, Manpreet on the job for BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Four Lankan nationals, 'terrorists' of IS, arrested by Gujarat ATS at Ahmedabad airport

Gujarat ATS arrests 4 Sri Lankan nationals with IS links on mission to carry out terror activities

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS apprehendsd the accused at the ...

Punjab farmers suspend rail roko protest at Shambhu railway track

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Punjab announces early summer holidays for public, private schools due to heat wave from tomorrows

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

Teaching/non-teaching staff would continue to perform their ...

JD(S) MLA HD Revanna gets bail from Bengaluru court in sexual assault case

JD(S) MLA HD Revanna gets bail from Bengaluru court in sexual assault case

Judge Preeth J refused to hear objections from SIT and order...

Govt announces state mourning on May 21 for Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

Govt announces state mourning on May 21 for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Raisi died in a helicopter crash


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50,000 at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Panchkula schools to suspend classes for students up to class 5 till May 31

Panchkula schools to suspend classes for students up to class 5 till May 31

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; booked

UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari ‘udan khatola’; says Aurangzeb's soul crept into Congress

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temperature continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Graffiti targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appear in several metro trains; police begin probe

Graffiti targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appear in several metro trains; police begin probe

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Delhi court to pass order on police's closure report in sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan on July 27

Party mulls legal options after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

No permission was sought for AAP protest, say police

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Punjab farmers suspend rail roko protest at Shambhu railway track

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed