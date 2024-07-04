BJP veteran Advani stable, under observation: Hospital sources

New Delhi, July 4
The health condition of BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani remains “stable” and he is currently under observation of a team of doctors, sources said on Thursday.
The 96-year-old, who was born in undivided India, was admitted to the Apollo Hospital here Wednesday, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there.
“He (Advani) remains stable today after being admitted at the hospital last night. He is currently under observation of a team of doctors in the neurology department,” an Apollo Hospital source said Thursday.
Further details about his health condition are awaited.
Advani was brought to the facility around 9 pm Wednesday. He was accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani.
A hospital source said on Wednesday night Advani has been admitted under neurology department senior consultant Dr Vinit Suri.
