BJP wants 400-plus seats to take away poor people’s rights: Congress chief

New Delhi, April 30

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the BJP wants to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats not for the welfare of the poor, but to take away their rights.

“Modi and his followers keep asking for a 400-plus figure. They are seeking 400-plus seats not for the welfare of the poor, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward classes. They are seeking it to take away the poor people’s rights by changing the Constitution,” Kharge said.

The Congress president said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had to clarify that they were not going to change the Constitution or end reservation because some BJP leaders had mentioned such plans earlier. “The BJP talks about the poor, but helps industrialists Adani and Ambani,” Kharge said.

Speaking at an election rally in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, Kharge sought votes for Shivkumar Dahariya, Congress candidate from the constituency. “This election is being fought to keep India united and save the Constitution and democracy,” Kharge said.

