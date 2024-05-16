Arvind Kejriwal avoids question on Swati Maliwal controversy

IANS

Lucknow, May 16

The Swati Maliwal episode is getting increasingly awkward for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

At a press conference with Akhilesh Yadav here on Thursday, Kejriwal was at a loss to face questions on the issue and quietly shifted the microphone to AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Singh evaded all questions about his meeting with Maliwal and action needed in the matter.

However, he said the BJP should also answer about atrocities on women in Manipur, the sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, the harassment of women wrestlers and the incidents in Hathras and Unnao.

On May 13, former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar.

That the incident took place inside the CM's residence and involved his Personal Assistant (PA) has given the opposition enough ammo to fire at the AAP supremo amid the ongoing election season.

While it is obvious for the BJP to seek political mileage out of the incident, it has raised more questions than answers.

First, and perhaps the biggest, is the silence of Kejriwal over the entire matter.

The provocation behind Kumar's alleged action has still not been made public. Why the chief minister, who was apparently present in the house, did not intervene also remains unclear.

Second is Maliwal's continued silence on the matter. Hailed as a champion of women's rights, she has fought against injustice and violence against women for years.

