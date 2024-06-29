BJP will fight Haryana Assembly election under CM Nayab Saini’s leadership, form govt again: Amit Shah

PTI

Chandigarh, June 29

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said BJP will fight the upcoming Haryana Assembly election alone under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and exuded confidence the party will come back to power with full majority for its third consecutive term.

Addressing BJP leaders and workers during a meeting of the party’s extended state executive in Panchkula here, he said they should have no doubt that BJP will have no tie-up for the state polls which are due before October this year.

The party does not need any crutches, party sources quoted Shah having said.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP will form government in the state for the third time with full majority, Shah told the workers.

The Haryana BJP posted on X that the home minister expressed gratitude to party workers and said the people of Haryana have made an important contribution in making Modi the Prime Minister for the third time.

The media was not allowed to cover the proceedings of the meeting.

In March this year, BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, an OBC leader, as the Chief Minister of Haryana.

BJP leader Kiran Choudhary said that during his address, Shah infused fresh zeal and enthusiasm in party workers.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also the BJP’s election in-charge for Haryana, Chief Minister Saini, party’s co-incharge Biplab Kumar Deb and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were present during the second session of the meeting that took place in the multipurpose hall of Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Also, among the attendees were Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala, Lok Sabha MPs Naveen Jindal and Dharambir Singh, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Senior leaders OP Dhankar, Ram Bilas Sharma, ministers Mool Chand Sharma, JP Dalal, Kanwar Pal and Aseem Goel, MLAs, and former ministers, including Anil Vij, and other leaders were also present.

Senior state-level BJP leaders, office-bearers and around 4,500 party workers from all 90 assembly constituencies attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Shah also met state unit office-bearers.

The party organised an exhibition at the venue, highlighting the state government’s initiatives and schemes, including the abolition of minimum monthly charges for domestic electricity consumers and providing minimum support prices on 14 crops.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Nayab Singh Saini