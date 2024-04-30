 BJP will not tolerate any insult to women: Amit Shah on sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna : The Tribune India

BJP will not tolerate any insult to women: Amit Shah on sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna

Revanna (33) is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha constituency

Union Home Minster Amit Shah addresses a press conference at the Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday. PTI Photo



PTI

Guwahati, April 30

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condemned the alleged sexual abuse of women involving Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna, asserting that the BJP will not tolerate any insult to women.

Revanna (33) is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26.

Earlier in the day, the JD(S) suspended Revanna from the party with immediate effect.

“The issue regarding Revanna that has been reported in the media is very hurtful and cannot be tolerated in any way,” Shah told in a press conference here.

“The BJP’s stand is very clear; we will not tolerate any insult to ‘matri aur nari shakti’ (women empowerment),” he asserted.

Some explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, were circulated in Hassan over the last few days.

The home minister said Congress has been alleging that an NDA partner’s candidate is involved in the incident, “but I just want to ask a small question - whose government is there in that state (Karnataka)?”   

“The Congress is in power in Karnataka, and this matter must have come to their attention. Why has it not taken any action on it so far? We cannot take any action as law and order is a state issue,” Shah said.

