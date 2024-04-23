BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

New Delhi, April 22
The BJP on Monday registered its first Lok Sabha poll win as party’s Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal won the segment uncontested after the nomination papers of the Congress rival were rejected and rest of the candidates pulled out of the race. Surat District Collector Saurabh Pardhi handed over the certificate of election to Dalal and declared him elected. Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil, in a post on X, said, “Surat has presented the first lotus to PM Narendra Modi.” The Congress, however, slammed the BJP for what it called was a “fixed match”. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said: “Taking away people’s right to elect their representative is another step towards destroying the Constitution. I am reiterating that this is not just an election to form a government, but an election to save the country and protect the Constitution,” said Rahul. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked people to “catch the chronology of events in Surat”.
