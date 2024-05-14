BJP won’t cross 150-seat mark: Rahul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that PM Narendra Modi, who used to talk about crossing the 400-seat mark, is now not even discussing reaching 150 seats. Modi would not be the PM after June 4, he said.

Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi during an election rally in Raebareli, Rahul expressed concerns over the BJP and RSS aiming to abolish the Constitution. “BJP leaders have repeatedly said they will abolish the Constitution if they win the poll. Without the Constitution, there will be no government of the people; it will be a government of Adani and Ambani,” he added.

Recalling his family’s over 100-year relationship with Raebareli, the former Congress president said he had come there at a critical moment of history when the Constitution was being threatened by the BJP and the RSS and it had to be saved. “Our relationship with Raebareli is 100 years old. Our ancestor Jawaharlal Nehru started his political career from here. My grandmother Indira Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi have been active in politics from here. That’s why I have come to contest poll from here.”

Rahul also listed the development works carried out by the Congress in Raebareli saying the party built a district hospital, Lalgunj Rail Coach Factory, NTPC Unchahar, AIIMS, Spice Park, Sharda Canal, Ganga Bridge, Rajiv Gandhi Petroleum Institute, National Flying Academy, National Fashion Technology Institute, FDDI and highways in Raebareli.

Priyanka Gandhi said her brother had never tolerated injustice since childhood. He fought for justice throughout his life, never backed down. “Such a brave, courageous and kind-hearted person will not be found in the politics of the country. He has chosen the path of truth and will always walk on this path. He will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Raebareli and bring development,” she claimed seeking votes for her brother.

Targets Modi over Rs 1 lakh suit PM Modi’s salary is around Rs 1.5 lakh. With this salary, how can he afford a suit worth Rs 1 lakh? He changes at least three suits a day. After all, who is buying suits worth lakhs for Modi? Rahul Gandhi, cong leader

