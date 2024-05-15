BJP won’t cross 230 seats: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said while the BJP was claiming to win 400 plus seats, it won’t get more than 230 in the Lok Sabha elections and won’t be able to form the government at the Centre.

Strikes emotional chord

Kejriwal held roadshows at Pehowa, Shahabad, and Ladwa Assembly constituencies today in support of AAP state chief and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

POLL SNIPPETS ROBUST SECURITY COVERAGE WITH CCTVs Chandigarh: In a significant stride towards fortifying security measures across the state, the Haryana Police Housing Corporation has installed CCTV cameras at 715 locations, encompassing 333 police posts and 382 police stations. This robust security infrastructure included 2,953 fixed bullet cameras and 4,600 dome cameras, providing extensive surveillance coverage throughout the state. Voter count pegged at 2.18 cr in Haryana Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said the total number of voters in the state for the Lok Sabha elections was pegged at 2.18 crore, including 1.65 crore men and 94.23 lakh women voters. In addition to this, there are 467 transgender voters. The CEO said 19,812 permanent polling stations had been set up in the state. Besides, 219 temporary polling stations have also been set up. Panipat’s ex-MLA Rohita Rewri joins CONG Panipat: In a setback to the BJP, former MLA of Panipat Urban constituency Rohita Rewri joined the Congress in Rohtak in the presence of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Cong president Udai Bhan on Tuesday. Rewri accused the BJP of indulging in caste politics. She said the BJP does not give respect to people and party workers. She said she was feeling neglected in the party for the past four and a half years.

Striking an emotional chord with voters, Kejriwal said, “Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is my younger brother and his in-laws are from Pehowa. I feel it’s my right to say that not a single vote should go to the BJP. They sent me behind bars just to keep me away from campaigning. I made all medicines free in Delhi, but when I went to jail, I was not given insulin for 15 days though I am a diabetic patient. On the day of voting, if you push the lotus (BJP symbol) button, I will go to the jail but if you push the broom (AAP symbol) button, I will not have to go to jail. Now everything depends up to you.”

Kejriwal said, “We have a small party and government in two states because we worked for the people of Delhi. The revolution in the country begins from Haryana, and the programme to remove the dictatorship should start from Haryana also. The BJP is losing seats in all states and we should make sure that the INDIA bloc candidates win all 10 seats in Haryana.”

Criticising PM Narendra Modi, he said, “Modi is giving fake guarantees. He failed to fulfil his guarantees of jobs, doubling farmers’ income, giving Rs 15 lakh, and implementing the Swaminathan report. But, today I will give the guarantee of Kejriwal. The INIDA bloc will form the government and the Centre and I will make arrangements for 24-hour power, free education, mohalla clinics and make district hospitals better than private hospitals.”

“Our Army is getting weakened and we will discontinue the Agniveer scheme. We will implement the Old Pension Scheme and the Swaminathan report. The washing machine of the BJP is a cause for corruption and we will break this washing machine,” he added.

He said, “The BJP has challenged the people of Haryana by giving the ticket to son of the person who did wrong to our wrestler daughters. The farmers were not allowed to enter Delhi by the BJP government. Nails were installed on the roads and boulders were placed to keep them away from Delhi, now you should push the button to oust this BJP government from Delhi.”

He also addressed a rally at Radaur in Yamunanagar.

