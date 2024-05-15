 BJP won’t cross 230 seats: Kejriwal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • BJP won’t cross 230 seats: Kejriwal

BJP won’t cross 230 seats: Kejriwal

Targeting PM Modi, guarantees 24-hour power, free education and mohalla clinics in Haryana

BJP won’t cross 230 seats: Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in support of party candidate Sushil Gupta in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 14

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said while the BJP was claiming to win 400 plus seats, it won’t get more than 230 in the Lok Sabha elections and won’t be able to form the government at the Centre.

Strikes emotional chord

Striking an emotional chord with voters, Kejriwal said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is my younger brother and his in-laws are from Pehowa. I feel it’s my right to say that not a single vote should go to the BJP. They sent me behind bars. I made medicines free in Delhi, but when I was in jail, I was denied insulin for 15 days though I am a diabetic.

Kejriwal held roadshows at Pehowa, Shahabad, and Ladwa Assembly constituencies today in support of AAP state chief and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

POLL SNIPPETS

ROBUST SECURITY COVERAGE WITH CCTVs

Chandigarh: In a significant stride towards fortifying security measures across the state, the Haryana Police Housing Corporation has installed CCTV cameras at 715 locations, encompassing 333 police posts and 382 police stations. This robust security infrastructure included 2,953 fixed bullet cameras and 4,600 dome cameras, providing extensive surveillance coverage throughout the state.

Voter count pegged at 2.18 cr in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said the total number of voters in the state for the Lok Sabha elections was pegged at 2.18 crore, including 1.65 crore men and 94.23 lakh women voters. In addition to this, there are 467 transgender voters. The CEO said 19,812 permanent polling stations had been set up in the state. Besides, 219 temporary polling stations have also been set up.

Panipat’s ex-MLA Rohita Rewri joins CONG

Panipat: In a setback to the BJP, former MLA of Panipat Urban constituency Rohita Rewri joined the Congress in Rohtak in the presence of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Cong president Udai Bhan on Tuesday. Rewri accused the BJP of indulging in caste politics. She said the BJP does not give respect to people and party workers. She said she was feeling neglected in the party for the past four and a half years.

Striking an emotional chord with voters, Kejriwal said, “Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is my younger brother and his in-laws are from Pehowa. I feel it’s my right to say that not a single vote should go to the BJP. They sent me behind bars just to keep me away from campaigning. I made all medicines free in Delhi, but when I went to jail, I was not given insulin for 15 days though I am a diabetic patient. On the day of voting, if you push the lotus (BJP symbol) button, I will go to the jail but if you push the broom (AAP symbol) button, I will not have to go to jail. Now everything depends up to you.”

Kejriwal said, “We have a small party and government in two states because we worked for the people of Delhi. The revolution in the country begins from Haryana, and the programme to remove the dictatorship should start from Haryana also. The BJP is losing seats in all states and we should make sure that the INDIA bloc candidates win all 10 seats in Haryana.”

Criticising PM Narendra Modi, he said, “Modi is giving fake guarantees. He failed to fulfil his guarantees of jobs, doubling farmers’ income, giving Rs 15 lakh, and implementing the Swaminathan report. But, today I will give the guarantee of Kejriwal. The INIDA bloc will form the government and the Centre and I will make arrangements for 24-hour power, free education, mohalla clinics and make district hospitals better than private hospitals.”

“Our Army is getting weakened and we will discontinue the Agniveer scheme. We will implement the Old Pension Scheme and the Swaminathan report. The washing machine of the BJP is a cause for corruption and we will break this washing machine,” he added.

He said, “The BJP has challenged the people of Haryana by giving the ticket to son of the person who did wrong to our wrestler daughters. The farmers were not allowed to enter Delhi by the BJP government. Nails were installed on the roads and boulders were placed to keep them away from Delhi, now you should push the button to oust this BJP government from Delhi.”

He also addressed a rally at Radaur in Yamunanagar.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

2
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination from Mandi; drives in an open jeep; sings paeans to PM Modi

3
India

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

5
Diaspora

Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict

6
Diaspora

Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck

7
Delhi

Excise 'scam': AAP will be made co-accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

8
India

With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency

9
Punjab

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

10
India

Lawyers can’t be sued by clients for ‘deficiency in service’ under Consumer Protection Act, rules SC

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court

AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court

Verdict reserved on Sisodia’s bail pleas in money laundering...

Retired Indian Colonel on UN duty killed near Rafah

Retired Indian Colonel on UN duty killed near Rafah

AAP admits Kejri aide ‘assaulted’ Maliwal, says will face strict action

AAP admits Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar ‘assaulted’ Swati Maliwal, says will face strict action

Can’t sue lawyers for service deficiency: SC

Can’t sue lawyers for service deficiency: Supreme Court

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana stars in new role

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role


Cities

View All

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundari calls on Dera Beas head

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

A chance to serve my birthplace: Tewari

A chance to serve my birthplace: Manish Tewari

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Congress, party candidate get Election Commission notice

Sanjay Tandon appeals for 90% voter turnout

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

BJP questions AAP’s response to ‘incident’

Excise policy case: K Kavitha’s custody extended till May 20

1 dead, 7 hurt in fire at I-T office

Ex-AAP, Congress leaders join saffron party

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi Utkarsh of Army school tops Jalandhar district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Jalandhar: Pawan Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Phagwara: Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

Jalandhar MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

BCM Arya students shine in CBSE Class X, 4 bag top spot

Ludhiana hotelier gets Rs 2 crore extortion call

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring files nomination for Ludhiana parliamentary seat

Ludhiana: AAP’s Ashok Parashar Pappi opts for no roadshow

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala