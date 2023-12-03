 BJP wrests Rajasthan from Congress, Gehlot’s welfare schemes fail to do the trick : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • BJP wrests Rajasthan from Congress, Gehlot’s welfare schemes fail to do the trick

BJP wrests Rajasthan from Congress, Gehlot’s welfare schemes fail to do the trick

Final Tally: BJP – 115, Congress – 69, Independent – 8, Others – 7

BJP wrests Rajasthan from Congress, Gehlot’s welfare schemes fail to do the trick

BJP workers and supporters outside the party headquarters during counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jaipur, on Sunday, December 3, 2023. PTI



PTI

Jaipur, December 3

The BJP wrested Rajasthan on Sunday winning 115 seats out of the 199 where polling took place as the Congress failed to buck the state’s three-decade revolving-door trend in which the voters have rejected the party in power.

Twelve hours after counting began, one result was still awaited with the Congress leading. On 68 other seats, its candidates were declared winners.

A slew of welfare schemes introduced by the Ashok Gehlot government in the run-up to the November 25 assembly polls fell flat before the aggressive BJP campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hours before the results were largely in, Gehlot conceded defeat on social media.

“We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public,” the outgoing CM said on X.

He later submitted his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Polling was held on 199 of the 200 seats in the state assembly.

Smaller parties picked up a handful of seats in what was essentially a two-party contest.

The Bharat Adivasi Party won three seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party got two. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal bagged one each, while the independents got eight.

It was not immediately clear whom the BJP will pick as next chief minister. During the campaigning Modi had made it clear that ‘lotus’ – the party’s poll symbol – will be its face.

Vasundhara Raje, a former CM who retained her Jhalrapatan assembly constituency by a margin of 53,193 votes, is among the several frontrunners. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are also said to be in the race.

Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, a former Union minister who won the Jhotwara assembly seat by a margin of 50,167 votes, too is said to be a candidate for the top job in the state.

He is among the MPs who were asked to contest the state polls by the party, which did not want to take any chances.

Apart from Rajasthan, elections were announced at the same time in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, in what was dubbed the semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On Sunday, the BJP won MP and Chhattisgarh as well.

Celebrations broke out at the BJP’s Rajasthan headquarters as the party crossed the majority-mark, in terms of trends. Party workers raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat – also mentioned as a CM possibility – took a dig at the Gehlot as it became clear from the trends that the BJP would win.

“The ‘magic’ has ended and Rajasthan has come out of the spell of the magician. People have voted for the honour of women and for the welfare of the poor,” he said, alluding to Gehlot’s past as a magician’s son.

The election in Sriganganagar’s Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Several colleagues of Gehlot in the state ministry lost as the state lived up to its strong anti-incumbency tradition. Among them was Disaster Management Minister Govind Ram Meghwal, who was also the Congress campaign committee chief.

Other losers from the outgoing Congress ministry included Bhanwar Singh Bhati (Kolayat) seat, Shakuntala Rawat (Bansur), Vishvendra Singh (Deeg Kumher), Ramesh Chand Meena (Sapotara), Shale Mohammad (Pokaran), and Udailal Anjana (Nimbahera).

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi lost in Nathdwara to the BJP’s Vishvaraj Singh Mewar.

Gehlot won Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur for the sixth time, but with a reduced margin – 26,396 votes compared 45,597 the last time. He defeated BJP candidate Mahendra Rathore.

In a setback to the BJP, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly Satish Poonia lost the Amber seat to Prashant Sharma of the Congress by 9,092 votes.

Ahead of the elections, both the Congress and BJP struggled with factionalism within their ranks. But the infighting within the Congress was more in the open, with Sachin Pilot mounting a rebellion against Gehlot in 2020.

Just ahead of the elections, the party’s central leadership ensured a truce between the two.

The BJP targeted the Congress government over communal violence, accusing it also of “appeasement”, corruption and not having a grip on law and order.

Apart from projecting its welfare schemes, the state’s ruling party tried to make the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project a major plank, accusing the BJP-led Centre of not giving it the “promised” national project status.

#BJP #Congress #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress to bag Telangana

2
Punjab

Realtor Jeeta Maur’s meteoric rise under lens

3
Punjab

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Govt turns down CBI plea to probe two IAS officers

4
Rajasthan

Rajasthan Election Results: BJP cruising to victory over Congress

5
India

Madhya Pradesh Election Results: BJP retains power with landslide victory in Hindi heartland

6
India

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

7
Punjab

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained

8
Punjab

Sikh body opposes Pak move to give away gurdwara land

9
India

Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: BJP takes comfortable lead over Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress

10
Punjab

Next hearing of Majithia’s MLA wife tomorrow

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Victory of self-reliant India, honest, good governance: PM Modi on BJP’s win in 3 state Assembly polls

Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi after BJP’s big win in Assembly elections

‘Results serve lesson to Congress and opposition’s INDIA blo...

Election Early Leads LIVE: Tight race In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana

Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress to bag Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress to bag Telangana

While the saffron party retained Madhya Pradesh with a proje...

With his game-changer ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme, ‘Mama’ emerges hero of BJP’s victory in Madhya Pradesh polls

With his game-changer ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme, ‘Mama’ emerges hero of BJP’s victory in Madhya Pradesh polls

Shivraj Chouhan in March launched Ladli Behna scheme, which ...

MP Election Results LIVE: Counting begins; BJP, Congress all set for mega semis ahead of 2024 polls

Madhya Pradesh Election Results: BJP retains power with landslide victory in Hindi heartland

BJP gets majority, wins 120 of 230 seats

BJP wrests Rajasthan from Congress, Gehlot’s welfare schemes fail to do the trick

BJP wrests Rajasthan from Congress, Gehlot’s welfare schemes fail to do the trick

Final Tally: BJP – 115, Congress – 69, Independent – 8, Othe...


Cities

View All

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Rs 11 per quintal cane price hike a joke: Farmers

Construction, demolition waste recycling plant not fully functional

3 peddlers held with 3.1-kg heroin

Rs 1.25L robbery case cracked, two arrested with weapon

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Mechanised sweeping at 13 villages, Mani Majra likely soon

Chandigarh Civic body blind to defunct lights

No sympathy for fraudsters misusing name of high-ups, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Need to revive diplomacy with Pakistan: Mani Shankar Aiyar

3 of Manipur family assaulted in Delhi

3 of Manipur family assaulted in Delhi

Teams formed to cage leopard spotted in Delhi’s Sainik Farm, residents asked to stay indoors

Smog engulfs Capital, 18 flights diverted

L-G launches drive for urbanised villages

Tihar authorities serve termination notices on 50

City lacks disabled-friendly facilities

City lacks disabled-friendly facilities

Man dies, pillion rider hurt in road accident

Power plant's emission levels found within prescribed limits

World AIDS Day: Stress laid on importance of diagnosis, treatment

Rs 1.25L robbery cracked, 2 held with weapon

16% paddy area put on fire, straw from 84% managed scientifically

16% paddy area put on fire, straw from 84% managed scientifically

2 members of thieves’ gang arrested; 10 vehicles seized

Three women nabbed for seeking loan against fake gold jewellery

Shiv Mandir, Ishar Nagar roads show signs of damage post-recarpeting

Bajwa slams state govt for ‘wasting’ taxpayers’ money

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Theatre festival in in Patiala opens with play ‘Canada Da Laddu’

‘Checkmate Conquest’ at Mukat International School

Gunjan Chaddah to be in PSSSB