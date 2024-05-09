BJP writes to Election Commission, cops over Sanjay Raut’s ‘bury’ comment against PM; seek action

Mumbai, May 9
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission (ECI) and Mumbai police seeking action against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his alleged comment about burying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maharashtra just like Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
Such comments are a “direct threat” to the life of the PM, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP alleged.
“Raut in his public rally in Ahmednagar had threatened to bury Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maharashtra. He also tried drawing a parallel between Modi and Aurangzeb. Such comments potentially lead to communal disharmony and affect the peaceful process of election campaign,” BJP said in its complaint letter to ECI.
“His comments are a direct threat to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ECI officials should take appropriate action against Raut and ensure such comments are not repeated in future,” BJP’s complaint claimed.
