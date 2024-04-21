BJP’s ‘400-plus movie’ flopped on Day 1: Tejashwi

PTI

Patna, April 20

Asserting that the Mahagathbandhan will win all four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar that went to the polls in the first phase on Friday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked the BJP, saying the saffron party’s “400-plus movie turned out to be a flop on the first day of voting”.

“We (Mahagathbandhan) will win all four seats in Bihar that went to the polls on April 19. We will also perform well in the coming phases,” he told reporters here.

“The turnout in the four Lok Sabha constituencies was low as compared to the 2019 poll, but on the basis of the feedback received from these constituencies, we are confident of winning these. People are fed up with false promises made by BJP leaders,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday took a swipe at his rival RJD president Lalu Prasad for promoting his sons and daughters in politics. He was addressing an election rally in Katihar in support of NDA's Lok Sabha nominee Dulal Chandra Goswami.

"Does anybody beget so many children?" he said, clearly alluding to Prasad's nine offspring; "First sons were promoted and now is the turn of daughters," he said, without naming anyone.

