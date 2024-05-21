 BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay appeals to EC to reconsider order debarring him from campaigning : The Tribune India

  • India
  • BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay appeals to EC to reconsider order debarring him from campaigning

BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay appeals to EC to reconsider order debarring him from campaigning

Speaking to a vernacular news channel, the former Calcutta High Court judge says he will move the court to quash the order if the EC does not reconsider its decision



Abhijit Gangopadhyay. PTI file



PTI

Kolkata, May 21

Hours after the Election Commission debarred him from campaigning for 24 hours, BJP's Tamluk candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay said he had written to the ECI, urging the poll panel to reconsider the decision.

Speaking to a vernacular news channel, the former Calcutta High Court judge said he would move the court to quash the order if the EC does not reconsider its decision.

"I have written to the EC to reconsider its decision. If the order is not reconsidered, I will move the court at a suitable time to quash the order," he said.

The EC on Tuesday censured Gangopadhyay for his comment on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and debarred him from campaigning for 24 hours.

The commission's order would be effective from 5 pm on Tuesday.

The EC described Gangopadhyay's remark as a "low-level personal attack", asserting that he violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Gangopadhyay on Monday sent his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the EC for his "undignified" remark against Banerjee.

"The commission has carefully gone through the contents and averments made in the aforesaid reply of Abhijit Gangopadhyay and has again gone through the statement made and is convinced that he has made a low-level personal attack and thus violated the provisions of the MCC.

"Now, therefore, the commission hereby strongly censures Gangopadhyay for the above-said misconduct and debars him from campaigning for 24 hours starting from 5 pm of May 21," the order said.

The EC acted on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

#BJP









