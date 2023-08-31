 BJP's Amit Malviya alleges 'tussle' between Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul, she says focus on 'inflation' and 'unemployment' instead : The Tribune India

  BJP's Amit Malviya alleges 'tussle' between Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul, she says focus on 'inflation' and 'unemployment' instead

BJP's Amit Malviya alleges 'tussle' between Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul, she says focus on 'inflation' and 'unemployment' instead

Rubbishing BJP's theory, Priyanka Gandhi says ‘only love, trust, respect, loyalty for Rahul

BJP's Amit Malviya alleges 'tussle' between Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul, she says focus on 'inflation' and 'unemployment' instead


ANI

New Delhi, August 31

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday rubbished the claims by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya about a 'tussle' between her and her brother Rahul Gandhi saying her brother and she share "love, trust, respect and loyalty for each other and will remain so forever".

Lambasting the BJP for not focusing on "inflation" and "unemployment" and taking up such "nonsensical" issues, Priyanka posted a message on X, saying, "BJP people, in this era of inflation and unemployment, is this the only nonsense issue left? Sorry, but this dream from your little mind will never come true. My brother and I have only love, trust, respect and loyalty for each other and will remain so forever."

Priyanka said crores of sisters and brothers across the country would break the BJP's arrogance of lies, loot and hollow propaganda.

"By the way, do not panic. We, both brother and sister, will break the arrogance of your lies, loot and hollow propaganda together with crores of sisters and brothers of the country. Happy Raksha Bandhan. It is a festival of love between brothers and sisters, celebrate it with a positive spirit," she said on X.

Her remarks came soon after BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted a video on X, highlighting a "tussle" between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka.

#BJP #Congress #Inflation #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi #Unemployment

