BJP's sole turbaned Sikh MP SS Ahluwalia in outgoing Lok Sabha gets a ticket

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, April 10

Often under lens for low minority representation, the ruling BJP has decided to renominate its sole turbaned Sikh face in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

In the tenth list of candidates for the 2024 parliamentary polls, the BJP has fielded SS Ahluwalia from Asansol.

Ahluwalia is a sitting Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal’s Bardhaman Durgapur seat. He will face off with Trinamool Congress candidate and sitting Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha.

Ahluwalia was earlier dropped from this seat and replaced with a new face giving an impression that the party had benched its only turbaned Sikh MP.

In today’s list Ahluwalia makes a re-entry from another seat in high stakes Bengal. Ahluwalia is a two time Lok Sabha MP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making expansive electoral outreaches to the Sikh community in recent years.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Sikhs #Turban