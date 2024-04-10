BJP's sole turbaned Sikh MP SS Ahluwalia in outgoing Lok Sabha gets a ticket

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, April 10
Often under lens for low minority representation, the ruling BJP has decided to renominate its sole turbaned Sikh face in the outgoing Lok Sabha.
In the tenth list of candidates for the 2024 parliamentary polls, the BJP has fielded SS Ahluwalia from Asansol.
Ahluwalia is a sitting Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal’s Bardhaman Durgapur seat. He will face off with Trinamool Congress candidate and sitting Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha.
Ahluwalia was earlier dropped from this seat and replaced with a new face giving an impression that the party had benched its only turbaned Sikh MP.
In today’s list Ahluwalia makes a re-entry from another seat in high stakes Bengal. Ahluwalia is a two time Lok Sabha MP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making expansive electoral outreaches to the Sikh community in recent years.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology
The court refused to accept affidavits filed Ramdev and Pata...
BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon
Tandon, who is Himachal BJP’s co-in charge, has been city pa...
Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s petition befo...