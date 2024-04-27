BJP’s Tejasvi Surya, Ravi booked for ‘polarisation, creating enmity’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

Amidst the second phase polling of the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday said a case had been registered against BJP’s sitting MP and Bangalore South candidate Tejasvi Surya for “posting a video on X (formerly Twitter) and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion.”

The issue Apparently referring to the minority community, Surya had reportedly stated that the Congress supporters were only 20%, but they come out and vote 80%. CT Ravi allegedly promoted hatred and enmity between different classes.

He said, “We, the BJP voters, are 80% but only 20% come out and vote. Congress’ voters are 20% but they come out and vote 80%. This is the ground reality at the polling booths in most cases. Every single vote of yours matters. Please come out and vote because if you are not voting, Congress’ 20% is definitely voting.”

Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru election officials have also booked BJP leader CT Ravi for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity between different classes of citizens. In a post on X on April 24, Ravi had mentioned, “Dear Hindus, Congress co-owner Rahul Gandhi has declared war against Hindus. It is high time we unite to protest and defend the Sanatana dharma from those who are out to destroy it.”

